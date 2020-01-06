Global  

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020
Awkwafina Takes Home Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 31-year-old actress took home Best Actress in...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Golden Globes 2020: Awkwafina becomes first star of Asian descent to win Best Actress in a Comedy film

She won for her role in Lulu Wang's The Farewell
Independent - Published


inconsistNancy

@awkwafina is reportedly the first woman of Asian descent to win best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture

NaaMurad

Awkwafina says hello to a Golden Globe for her role in "The Farewell". Hear her speech for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

SweetXStarCloud

'Parasite' becomes the first Korean movie to win a Golden Globe + .@awkwafina becomes the first Asian woman to win Best Actress

tremblanchett

Cate Blanchett's priceless reaction when Awkwafina won for Best Actress in Comedy/Musical Movie at the Golden Globes

GilluisPerez_

Awkwafina is the first woman of Asian descent to win for Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes

IamLandon

Landon Rankin Best Actress in Comedy Won: Awkwafina Should have won: I can’t tell. But I really loved Ana de Armas’ performance 48 seconds ago

crackthesky27

Awkwafina on Sunday night became the first Asian-American woman to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress, winning in the musical or comedy category

K__LK__746787

Congratulations to #Awkwafina for winning the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy


Jared Harris, Craig Mazin Talk 'Chernobyl' Win During Golden Globes After Show [Video]Jared Harris, Craig Mazin Talk 'Chernobyl' Win During Golden Globes After Show

Jared Harris, Craig Mazin Talk 'Chernobyl' Win During Golden Globes After Show

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:19Published

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 05:03Published

