Laura Dern On Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Win For 'Marriage Story' | Golden Globes 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 07:14s
Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern Wins Golden Globe 2020 for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Just Jared - Published

You Gotta See Nicole Kidman & Paul Rudd Crash Laura Dern's Golden Globes Interview!

Is there anyone at the 2020 Golden Globes that Laura Dern hasn't worked with recently?! The Marriage...
E! Online - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:32Published

Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for her lead role as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:57Published

