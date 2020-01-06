Global  

Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for her lead role as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown.'
Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in TV Drama for 'The Crown' at Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman wins big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 45-year-old actress took home the award...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



DavkorG

D A V K O R G E R I A ♍ RT @goldenglobes: Olivia Colman discusses her unexpected win and unexpected career ambitions with the HFPA backstage after winning for Best… 13 seconds ago

being_saii

Sαικαʀαƞ RT @nbc: Olivia Colman accepts The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama. 👑#GoldenGlobes https://t.co/rTWnxxA3V9 47 seconds ago

GkcBorand

Gökçe Borand RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Olivia Colman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown. - #GoldenGl… 1 minute ago

BlakeJWard

TROS was real BAD RT @seewhatsnext: ALL HAIL THE QUEEN! Olivia Colman wins Best Actress in a TV Drama #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/FItp2GHUTh 2 minutes ago

tribunephl_pau

Pauline Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama -Brian Cox ("Succession") Best Performance by an Act… https://t.co/fnmTv8TGOQ 3 minutes ago

DavkorG

D A V K O R G E R I A ♍ RT @CNN: Olivia Colman won best actress in a TV drama series for playing Queen Elizabeth in Netflix's "The Crown" #GoldenGlobes https://t.c… 3 minutes ago


The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue [Video]The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue

They gasped. They sighed. They laughed out loud 😂 — Here's the best from host Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 🎬🏆

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:46Published

Joaquin Phoenix On 'Joker' Preparation [Video]Joaquin Phoenix On 'Joker' Preparation

Backstage at the Golden Globes, Best Actor In A Drama winner Joaquin Phoenix explains how he got into character for "Joker".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:16Published

