Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO).
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon).
Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox, 'Succession' (HBO).
Best Actress TV — Drama Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix).
Best Actor TV — Musical or Comedy Ramy Youssef, 'Ramy' (Hulu) .
Best Actress TV — Musical or Comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' (Amazon).
Best Motion Picture — Drama '1917'.
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Best Actor Movie — Drama Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'.
Best Actress Movie — Drama Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'.
Best Actor Movie — Musical or Comedy Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'.
Best Actress Movie — Musical or Comedy Awkwafina, 'The Farewell'.
Best Motion Picture — Animated 'Missing Link'