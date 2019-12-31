Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio
Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO).

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon).

Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox, 'Succession' (HBO).

Best Actress TV — Drama Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix).

Best Actor TV — Musical or Comedy Ramy Youssef, 'Ramy' (Hulu) .

Best Actress TV — Musical or Comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' (Amazon).

Best Motion Picture — Drama '1917'.

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Best Actor Movie — Drama Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'.

Best Actress Movie — Drama Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'.

Best Actor Movie — Musical or Comedy Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'.

Best Actress Movie — Musical or Comedy Awkwafina, 'The Farewell'.

Best Motion Picture — Animated 'Missing Link'
