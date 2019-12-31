Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox, 'Succession' (HBO). Best Actress TV — Drama Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix). Best Actor TV — Musical or Comedy Ramy Youssef, 'Ramy' (Hulu) . Best Actress TV — Musical or Comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Motion Picture — Drama '1917'. Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Best Actor Movie — Drama Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'. Best Actress Movie — Drama Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'. Best Actor Movie — Musical or Comedy Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'. Best Actress Movie — Musical or Comedy Awkwafina, 'The Farewell'. Best Motion Picture — Animated 'Missing Link'