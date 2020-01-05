Global  

Victims Identified After Tragedy On Pennsylvania Turnpike Near Pittsburgh Killed Five People

Victims Identified After Tragedy On Pennsylvania Turnpike Near Pittsburgh Killed Five PeopleShelby Cassesse reports.
Chain-reaction crash kills five, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A chain-reaction crash involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car killed five...
5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike [Video]5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike

Five people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a chain reaction crash involving a bus, three tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle on the Turnpike; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Forbes Hospital Treats Victims Injured In Deadly Turnpike Crash [Video]Forbes Hospital Treats Victims Injured In Deadly Turnpike Crash

The president of Forbes Hospital gives an update on the victims involved in the deadly Turnpike crash that killed five and injured around 60 people.

