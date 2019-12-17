Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Suspect Arrested In Connection to a December Homicide 1/2/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Suspect Arrested In Connection to a December Homicide 1/2/20the second suspect Columbus police wanted in connection to a December homicide
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Suspect Arrested In Connection to a December Homicide 1/2/20

News stinger the second suspect columbus police wanted in connection to a december homicide is in jail tonight being held without bail// thank you for joining us..

Police chief fred shelton says 19- year-old damorio sanchez price- ewing was taken into custody in monroe county without incident around 7 this evening// ewing is being held in the lowndes county adult detention center// he's facing the charge of accessory after the fact// the charge is in connection to the the december 19th shooting that ultimately led to the death of 18- year-old xavier dora of west point// 18-year-old shaquavus white is charged with manslaughter in that case//




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect Arrested In Connection in a December Homicide 01022020 [Video]Suspect Arrested In Connection in a December Homicide 01022020

the second suspect Columbus police wanted in connection to a December homicide

Credit: WCBIPublished

Suspect in Saturday homicide is son of man shot to death in 2008 [Video]Suspect in Saturday homicide is son of man shot to death in 2008

The man arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide is the son of a man who was shot and killed in Madison in 2008, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.