Suspect Arrested In Connection to a December Homicide 1/2/20

the second suspect columbus police wanted in connection to a december homicide is in jail tonight being held without bail//

Police chief fred shelton says 19- year-old damorio sanchez price- ewing was taken into custody in monroe county without incident around 7 this evening// ewing is being held in the lowndes county adult detention center// he's facing the charge of accessory after the fact// the charge is in connection to the the december 19th shooting that ultimately led to the death of 18- year-old xavier dora of west point// 18-year-old shaquavus white is charged with manslaughter in that case//