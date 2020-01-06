Global  

ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20

ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20
ALLEGRO DANCE 1.3.20

Again c1 3 :10 - :20 guest welcome to the show!

1.

What can audiences expect to see at "look both c1 3 ways twice"?

2.

Can you tell us more about the school performances?

3.

What inspired you c1 3 to collaborate with the city of lexington for the free community c1 3 event?

4.

What else is allegro dance project up to this season?

5.

How can people c1 3 learn more and get tickets?

C1 3 speaking of performances, up next, big news from the organizers of coachella.

We'll tell you who's headlining... this years festival.

Plus: baby yoda is taking over... well, pretty much everything these days.

And now, that includes a wall.

We'll tell you where the force is strong, right after this.

But first, we've got a preview from allegro dance project... take it away!




