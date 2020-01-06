Quentin Tarantino On Best Screenplay Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020

Hey Trouble💙 RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollyw… 5 seconds ago

Valentin RT @OnceInHollywood: Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino for his #GoldenGlobes win for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for #OnceUponATime… 57 seconds ago

Jess RT @nbc: Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino won Best Screenplay, Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/f1nIfiA… 1 minute ago

Lido Yulio RT @RottenTomatoes: Quentin Tarantino wins the Best Screenplay #GoldenGlobes award for #OnceUponATimeInHollywood https://t.co/W3eq8sFShD 2 minutes ago

Louisa McGrath RT @PRandR: Congratulations to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood team for winning Best Motion Picture, Quentin Tarantino Best Screenplay, a… 3 minutes ago

Birthday Kody RT @SaltLakeFilmSoc: -Also a screenplay win for Quentin Tarantino -And Best Foreign Language film Parasite, which BTW is currently playing… 3 minutes ago

Kate And Leo❤️ RT @THR: The winner for best screenplay in a motion picture is Quentin Tarantino for #OnceUponaTimeinHollywood #GoldenGlobes 5 minutes ago