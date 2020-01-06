Quentin Tarantino On Best Screenplay Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020
|
Quentin Tarantino On Best Screenplay Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020
Quentin Tarantino won the Golden Globe for best screenplay for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
