Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:17s - Published Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires After winning the Golden Globe for her performance in "Judy", Renee Zellweger shares a special message for the people of Australia, explaining the conversation about climate change needs to be "pushed in the right direction" as she also discusses her experience with wildfires in California. 0

