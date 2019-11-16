Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Evelyn and Tiffany Create a Secret Handshake

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Evelyn and Tiffany Create a Secret Handshake

Evelyn and Tiffany Create a Secret Handshake

Evelyn, the only girl on her baseball team, signs a card for Tiffany Haddish before they create a secret handshake.

Watch 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' SUNDAY 8|7c on ABC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Evelyn and Tiffany Create a Secret Handshake

Watch full episodes of Kids Say the Darndest Things online at ABC.

Stream Evelyn and Tiffany Create a Secret Handshake instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tiffany Uncovers a Secret Crush [Video]Tiffany Uncovers a Secret Crush

'Kids Say the Darndest Things': Tiffany Uncovers a Secret Crush

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.