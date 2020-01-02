Former employees cast doubt on meal prep company's claims on January 6, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:53s - Published Former employees cast doubt on meal prep company's claims FlexPro Meals lures customers with promises of fresh, healthy and chef-prepared food, but former employees and company invoices cast doubt on that story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Former Employees Two former Tesla workers claimed the California’s electric car factory was filled with racial hostility. While the company tried to dismiss the claims, a federal judge rejected their effort to do so... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on January 2, 2020