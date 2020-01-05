Global  

Taron Egerton On Fear Of Playing Elton John in 'Rocketman'

Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton talks about the pressure and fear that comes with playing Elton John in "Rocketman", why he was able to feel confident in his performance and channel his own personal experiences into the role.
Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt and Taron Egerton Win Movie Acting Accolade

Pitt wins best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood',...
AceShowbiz - Published

Taron Egerton Wins Best Actor for 'Rocketman' at Golden Globes 2020, Thanks Elton John (Video)

Taron Egerton takes home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for...
Just Jared - Published


Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020

Egerton won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in 'Rocketman.'

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 04:07Published

Taron Egerton Talks Singing, Elton John [Video]Taron Egerton Talks Singing, Elton John

Taron Egerton shares how much he loves to sing, and jokes about not being able to repeat anything Elton says to him on camera as it's too "inappropriate".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:05Published

