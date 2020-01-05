Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops...

Reuters - Published 11 hours ago



Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops Canada is closely monitoring developments after Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of foreign...

CTV News - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this