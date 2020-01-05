Global  

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops

Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.
Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops...
Reuters - Published

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

Canada is closely monitoring developments after Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of foreign...
CTV News - Published


