Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 04:07s - Published Egerton won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in 'Rocketman.' Egerton won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in 'Rocketman.'

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ラ RT @THR: Taron Egerton (@TaronEgerton), who just won at the #GoldenGlobes for his performance in #Rocketman, explains the best piece of adv… 5 minutes ago