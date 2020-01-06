Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020

Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
Taron Egerton Talks Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Win For 'Rocketman' | Golden Globes 2020Egerton won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in 'Rocketman.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taron Egerton Wins Best Actor for 'Rocketman' at Golden Globes 2020, Thanks Elton John (Video)

Taron Egerton takes home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt and Taron Egerton Win Movie Acting Accolade

Pitt wins best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood',...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

laquefre25

 RT @THR: Taron Egerton (@TaronEgerton), who just won at the #GoldenGlobes for his performance in #Rocketman, explains the best piece of adv… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama [Video]Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 05:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.