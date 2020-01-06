Global  

The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue

They gasped.

They sighed.

They laughed out loud 😂 — Here's the best from host Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 🎬🏆
Recent related news from verified sources

Ricky Gervais Scolds Golden Globes for Groaning at Jeffrey Epstein Joke: ‘Shut Up, I Know He’s Your Friend’

Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes with a monologue mainly dedicated to jabbing at the Hollywood...
Mediaite - Published

Celebs react to Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards

Ricky Gervais didn't hold back during his opening monologue at the Golden Globes. 
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Recent related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue [Video]Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue

Ricky Gervais pledged to "go out with a bang" as he mocked the star-studded audience at the Golden Globe Awards, which he hosted for a fifth time on Sunday (05.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

From politically-fueled speeches to some Facebook shade, here are the highlights from the 2020 telecast.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:13Published

