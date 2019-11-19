Global  

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Reveals His Translator Sharon Choi is Also a Director

Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 02:20s
The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.
bbpeachblossom

Megan 💜 RT @THR: "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." Parasite directo… 4 seconds ago

orkedlanaa

Orked RT @RottenTomatoes: #Parasite director Bong Joon Ho speaks to the power of foreign films and their ability to break down barriers. #Golde… 7 seconds ago

taehunny

𝓗𝓪𝓷 RT @THEEEhottie: “Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, BTS has 1000x the amount of power & influence that I have. I think Korea produces… 20 seconds ago

amagner03

💜🐯Winter Ari🐯💜 RT @shadow_twts: "Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, @BTS_twt has 3,000 times the amount of power and influence that I have. I think K… 30 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Trailer [Video]'Parasite' Trailer

Parasite Trailer - Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Breaks Down the Opening Scene [Video]'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Breaks Down the Opening Scene

Writer-director, Bong Joon-ho, and actor, Woo-sik Choi, break down the symbolism of the gift scene in their critically-acclaimed foreign film, 'Parasite.' They take us through the bizarre moment we..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 13:19Published

