Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020Phoenix won his second career Golden Globe for his title role in 'Joker.'
Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the...
Also reported by •IndependentPolygon


Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix named best actor for 'Joker'

Actor Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his...
Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimesSFGateHinduPolygon



HiRawadd460

ROCK[หิน] RT @joaquinsource: Joaquin Phoenix talks about his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker after winning Best Actor (Drama) #GoldenGlobes https://t.c… 49 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama [Video]Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020

Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:17Published

