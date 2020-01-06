SlumberPod's Pitch Includes a Bit of Crying

As Lou Childs and Katy Mallory pitch their toddler sleep solution, SlumberPod, their toddler helper doesn't really cooperate and starts crying during the pitch.

Lucky for them, Barbara Corcoran wasn't fazed and made a deal with them anyway.

From season 11, episode 10 of Shark Tank.

