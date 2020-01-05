Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung 8K TV and AI "Quantum" processor at CES 2020

Video Credit: CES 2020 - Duration: 04:43s - Published < > Embed
Samsung 8K TV and AI 'Quantum' processor at CES 2020Samsung 8K TV and AI "Quantum" processor at CES 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung to reveal completely bezel-free Q950TS 8K QLED TV at CES

CES is about to kick off and we can expect announcements to come thick and fast over the coming days....
betanews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MonotoshSett

Monotosh Sett RT @SuperSaf: Samsung Q950 -QLED 8K Display (65”/75”/85”) -99% Screen-to-body ratio -15mm thin -Quantum Processor 8K -Virtual 5.1 channel… 4 minutes ago

allenrtaylor

Allen R. Taylor Samsung Q950 8K QLED TV and AI "Quantum" processor at CES 2020 https://t.co/DX3ytwFQsZ via @YouTube 26 minutes ago

just_dai

Dai Starlord✨ RT @SamsungTV: Our #AI upscaling delivers 8K content regardless of the source – with the next-gen Quantum Processor 8K using deep machine l… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.