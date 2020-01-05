Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani's remains return to Iran now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani's remains return to Iran Mourners flood the streets as multi-city funeral of top military commander assassinated by US begins. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump threatens Iran President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 13 hours ago Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani Tens of thousands of people gather at the world's largest mosque in the Iranian city of Mashhad to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3. His remains.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published 14 hours ago