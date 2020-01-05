Global  

Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani's remains return to Iran

Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani's remains return to Iran

Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani's remains return to Iran

Mourners flood the streets as multi-city funeral of top military commander assassinated by US begins.
Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani [Video]Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani

Tens of thousands of people gather at the world's largest mosque in the Iranian city of Mashhad to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3. His remains..

