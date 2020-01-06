Global  

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctionsUS President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions
Asian Shares Retreat On Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Asian stocks fell on Monday and safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen rose after Iran vowed...
RTTNews - Published

Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S....
Reuters - Published


klsKS

Kathy RT @intheMatrixxx: President Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With "Very Big"… 35 seconds ago

trbram

Terence Bramich RT @RudawEnglish: #BREAKING: U.S. President Donald Trump threatens big sanctions on Iraq if American soldiers are forced to leave. https://… 5 minutes ago

Getaclue77

Bandit RT @Jerusalem_Post: US President @realDonaldTrump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after #Iraq's parliament called on US troo… 5 minutes ago

PaydayloanUK007

Payday Loan FOX NEWS: Trump threatens Iran with 'major retaliation' for future attacks, warns Iraq of sanctions if US troops ou… https://t.co/WL2j7nBq0V 6 minutes ago

Mk3Fernando

FERNANDO’S ARMBAND™©MK3® @MNDSCOTLAND @MNDASSOC™🧸 RT @jamiedupree: President Trump threatens 'very big' economic sanctions on Iraq if the Iraqis try to force US military forces to leave. ht… 6 minutes ago

Mk3Fernando

FERNANDO’S ARMBAND™©MK3® @MNDSCOTLAND @MNDASSOC™🧸 RT @AFP: #BREAKING President Trump threatens "very big" sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave https://t.co/XohiVruZlC 7 minutes ago

GABBYiSACTiVE

GABBYiSACTiVE® Trump Threatens Iranian Cultural Sites, and Warns of Sanctions on Iraq The president threatened Iran over potential… https://t.co/1xpgcHgWDH 7 minutes ago

Husseinalqaddo

Iraqi Boy President Trump threatens 'very big' economic sanctions on Iraq if the Iraqis try to force US military forces to le… https://t.co/AqhvQRA9u2 7 minutes ago

