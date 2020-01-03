Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 20:23s - Published < > Embed
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •France 24USATODAY.com


Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNews24SifyFrance 24USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sambonnar2

sammy bonnar RT @MailOnline: Iran's tearful supreme leader Ali Khamenei prays over coffin of Soleimani in front of thousands of mourners at funeral cere… 8 seconds ago

KhalidHaider90

Khalid Haider Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani led the funeral processions of Iranian mili… https://t.co/xvqdSQDf8R 31 seconds ago

koppa63

peter kop RT @WordswithSteph: Trump is a career criminal. Targeted attacks on cultural sites violate several international treaties & would be deemed… 35 seconds ago

m_iyer_

M RT @AFP: @elodiecuzin VIDEO: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays over the coffin containing the remains of top military comm… 44 seconds ago

6eaAct4GJH5xt6q

محمد رزق RT @CGTNOfficial: Live: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei pays tribute to the country's most powerful and revered military commander https://t… 57 seconds ago

Muhamma86495227

مارخور 🏴🇵🇰🇹🇷🇮🇷🚩 RT @WarsontheBrink: Watch: Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei leading the funeral of General Sulemaini. The pain, the anger in the I… 1 minute ago

sunsid89

sunsid RT @globaltimesnews: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei weeps as he leads the prayer for Qassem #Soleimani's funeral in Tehran h… 2 minutes ago

Baron28Baron286

baron28 RT @K24English: The moment #Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cries while leading a prayer alongside other senior Iranian officials on Mon… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates [Video]Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 07:17Published

Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command [Video]Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command

Major-General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. airstrike, was Iran's second most powerful man -- and the chief architect of the countries regional alliances and proxy wars. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.