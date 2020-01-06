Global  

JNU violence: Politicians hurl allegations after mob storms varsity | OneIndia News

JNU violence: Politicians hurl allegations after mob storms varsity | OneIndia News

JNU violence: Politicians hurl allegations after mob storms varsity | OneIndia News

Following the shocking violence at JNU where masked goons went on a rampage thrashing students and vandalising property Sunday evening, politicians flocked to the scene to assess the situation.

While the Congress and Left alleged the BJP was behind the attack, the Centre said only the Left has to gain from violence which was allegedly planned to sabotage the winter semester registration process.

Listen in.

#StandWithJNU #ShutdownJNU

