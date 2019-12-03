Global  

Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya's Tripoli

Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya's Tripoli

Forces allied with the GNA described Saturday's attack as 'an aerial bombing' launched by their eastern rivals.
Dozens killed in bombing of military academy in Libya

Dozens killed in bombing of military academy in LibyaThe Tripoli-based government’s training centre came under attack from rebels as regional tension...
WorldNews - Published

Many killed in attack on military camp in Libya’s capital: minister

At least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on...
Reuters - Published


tv360nigeria

TV360 Dozens killed in Libya military academy attack https://t.co/PIuT6oeiWw 17 minutes ago

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya's Tripoli https://t.co/f7kbxV5RV4 27 minutes ago

oyrasheed

Rasheed yusuf #Reflect RT @LiamTheKelly: The conflict has been significantly escalated in recent days, with the grim but predictable cost in human lives. Statem… 1 hour ago

MRGUMEDE10

MR GUMEDE RT @AJEnglish: Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya's Tripoli https://t.co/IvjaSYVeng https://t.co/e3kVxbcxvf 2 hours ago

GABBYiSACTiVE

GABBYiSACTiVE® Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya's Tripoli | News At least 30 people have been killed and 33 ot… https://t.co/jTPk3yUqWH 2 hours ago

RayRay12029378

🇺🇸Re-Elect Trump🇺🇸 RT @borzou: Even as everyone focuses on a possible war in the Persian Gulf, the ongoing one in North Africa is getting worse and worse http… 4 hours ago

heartofasiapost

Heart of Asia Post Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya’s Tripoli https://t.co/MewPzdZ4yO https://t.co/p599jF0QQg 6 hours ago

CopperCherokee

elements of life RT @5472_nde: Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya's Tripoli @AJENews https://t.co/XMLWMhfMpD 11 hours ago


Mostly children and women among dead in southern Libya air attack [Video]Mostly children and women among dead in southern Libya air attack

UN-recognised government blames renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces for attacking residential areas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

