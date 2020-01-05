Global  

New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

Up to 30 students, teachers wounded after a mob of about 50 attacked elite university in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Students, teachers injured in clashes at JNU

Witnesses told news channels clashes began following a public meeting organised by JNU Teachers...
Al Jazeera - Published

Attackers beat protesting students at Indian university

NEW DELHI (AP) — Masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks on the campus of a...
Seattle Times - Published


ansarazeeznadwi

ansar azeez nadwi RT @karanku100: 2 days ago, Amit Shah openly said, Tukde-Tukde gang shd be taught a lesson. Y'day goons attacked Left students & teachers… 9 seconds ago

zohairkent

zeeminator RT @AJEnglish: Dozens of students and teachers injured after they were attacked by mob in New Delhi's JNU campus https://t.co/cdYVBXJVDt |… 4 minutes ago

KadaraInd

Kada RT @DeccanHerald: .@AIIndia said that the Delhi Police remained like a "shameful bystander" when the mob attacked the students and teachers… 5 minutes ago

Globalpoliticss

Global Politics🌏 New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus https://t.co/ws9HndgArE 5 minutes ago

OvaisMughalPK

Ovais mughal RT @jahmed95: Extremists & terrorists of RSS & BJP have attacked Jawaharlal Nehru University today in Delhi & Police is acting as mere spec… 5 minutes ago

dobbyissafreelf

Arshi (#Resist) 🏳️‍🌈 RT @AJEnglish: New Delhi: Students and teachers attacked inside #JNUCampus by right-wing students' group https://t.co/T853bG6KPC #JNUViolen… 6 minutes ago

Vivek94890637

Vivek RT @IndianExpress: Priyanka Gandhi arrives at AIIMS trauma centre to meet injured JNU students Follow JNU violence LIVE Updates here. htt… 12 minutes ago

vickyyadavhansi

vicky yadav RT @rssurjewala: Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis &… 13 minutes ago


Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments [Video]Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments

Uneasy calm prevails in JNU a day after violence broke out in the campus. Delhi police has registered an FIR in the case after masked men went on a rampage inside the university attacking students and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi [Video]Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5). The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:52Published

