Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:03s - Published Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments Uneasy calm prevails in JNU a day after violence broke out in the campus. Delhi police has registered an FIR in the case after masked men went on a rampage inside the university attacking students and teachers alike. 0

