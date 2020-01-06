Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments

Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments

Uneasy calm prevails in JNU a day after violence broke out in the campus.

Delhi police has registered an FIR in the case after masked men went on a rampage inside the university attacking students and teachers alike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News

Masked men and women stormed the JNU campus Sunday evening, thrashing students and vandalising property for over 3 hours as the police allegedly stood by without intervening. The mob was armed with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.