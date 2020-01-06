Global  

Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off

As this passenger plane took off from the runway in Canada, sparks were seen coming out of its wheel.

Seconds later, the wheel came off entirely and flew in the air.

Thankfully, the flight was able to return and land safely without causing any harm to the passengers.
