Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off As this passenger plane took off from the runway in Canada, sparks were seen coming out of its wheel. Seconds later, the wheel came off entirely and flew in the air. Thankfully, the flight was able to return and land safely without causing any harm to the passengers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this arturodetexas Air Canada passenger films shocking moment plane's wheel sparks with flames then falls off during take-off... Land… https://t.co/aKXh7V4aVm 6 hours ago Donna Green RT @Global_Montreal: In a video shared on Twitter by a passenger, flames can be seen on one of the tires before it comes off just as the pl… 7 hours ago Global Montreal In a video shared on Twitter by a passenger, flames can be seen on one of the tires before it comes off just as the… https://t.co/e8MBIMRuRC 20 hours ago Global Montreal In a video shared on Twitter by a passenger, flames can be seen on one of the tires before it comes off just as the… https://t.co/drY0Isqnsn 1 day ago Global Montreal In a video shared on Twitter by a passenger, flames can be seen on one of the tires before it comes off just as the… https://t.co/xloXW5dovw 1 day ago