Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in the streets of Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on Monday (January 6).

Speaking at the funeral, Soleimani's daughter Zeinab Soleimani warned her father's death would bring a dark day for the United States.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers in the funerals of the victims of a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday (December 3) in which Soleimani was among those killed.

Iran has promised to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran's drive to extend its influence across the region and a national hero among many Iranians, even many of those who did not consider themselves devoted supporters of the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers.

In response to Iran's warnings, Trump has threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites, including cultural targets, if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.