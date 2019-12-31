Global  

3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash

3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash

3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York.

CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest.
