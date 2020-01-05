Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires

Footage filmed on New Year's Eve, at Nowra Hill, Australia shows the severity of the wildfires.

This bushfire was heavily impacting on a telecommunications tower but with quick work by fire crews, the infrastructure was protected.

Two more people are missing in remote parts of the Australian state of New South Wales as the fires continue to burn.

Rain and cooler temperatures have brought some welcome relief to Australian communities battling wildfires.

But higher temperatures are forecast again for later in the week.