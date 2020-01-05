Deepika awaiting 'the right kind of film' to work with Salman

Global  

Actress Deepika Padukone has opened up on the possibility of doing a film with Salman Khan, and has revealed she will start shooting for her upcoming untitled relationship drama, co-starring Ananya Panday and "Gully Boy" fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, in March.
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has opened up on the possibility of doing a film with...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Zee News



