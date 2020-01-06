Is Pogba case like Vieira's Arsenal exit? 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:04s - Published Is Pogba case like Vieira's Arsenal exit? The uncertainty over Paul Pogba's Manchester United future is similar to the departure of Patrick Vieira to Juventus, says former Arsenal player Justin Hoyte. 0

