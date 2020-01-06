Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York

Will the legacy of #MeToo last? 'I am not so optimistic', expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault...
France 24 - Published

Weinstein trial to kick off in New York

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's trial for rape and sexual assault charges will start in...
SBS - Published Also reported by •euronewsBangkok PostFrance 24News24USATODAY.com



Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York [Video]Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York

The Oscar-winning producer faces accusations of raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial Set To Start This Week [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial Set To Start This Week

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is due in court today for a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection tomorrow. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:13Published

