Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83'

Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83'

Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83'

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on Monday and said that now its the actor's turn to make the former India skipper proud with the upcoming film "'83".
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on...
Sify - Published

Now it's our turn': Here's how '83 star Ranveer Singh wished legend Kapil Dev on his birthday

With an uncanny young Kapil Dev look, Ranveer Singh, the reel life captain wished the real-life...
DNA - Published


