Since taking over the world with Fleabag and Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s writing and acting skills have garnered her many fans, here’s how she rose to fame and prominence.

sheree✨ RT @Variety : Phoebe Waller-Bridge: "Personally I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he's a… 11 hours ago

sheree✨ RT @KirstenChuba : Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces backstage that she will auction off her Ralph Russo suit from tonight’s #GoldenGlobes and… 10 hours ago

Audrey Verger👩🏾‍🎨🇪🇺 #FBPE RT @WSJ : Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for “Flea… 3 hours ago

flazia🥀 RT @GiphyPop : FLEABAG HIVE, RISE UP!!!! Phoebe Waller-Bridge got her GOLDEN GLOBE 👏👏👏 @fleabag #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/pptv6DZrla 2 hours ago

Persian Moda The Rise And Rise Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge https://t.co/kNqd9K1zzg https://t.co/UcMiYUxa0M 3 minutes ago