Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York

Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York

Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York

The Oscar-winning producer faces accusations of raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.
Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial begins Monday in New York: What you need to know

The sex crimes trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the first target of the #MeToo...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •Newsy•The Wrap•CBS News•France 24•FOXNews.com•SBS•Bangkok Post


Weinstein expected in court as trial set to get underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is expected to be in a New York court Monday as his lawyers and a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•CBS News•France 24•SBS•Bangkok Post•FOXNews.com



Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York [Video]Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:39

Harvey Weinstein Trial Set To Start This Week [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial Set To Start This Week

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is due in court today for a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection tomorrow. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:13

