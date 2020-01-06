Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Starts Monday In New York The Oscar-winning producer faces accusations of raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

