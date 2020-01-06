Global  

TFL confirms Crossrail delayed until late 2021

TFL confirms Crossrail delayed until late 2021

TFL confirms Crossrail delayed until late 2021

TFL has confirmed that Crossrail is unlikely to be opened before October 2021.

Speaking to the London Assembly’s budget and performance committee, commissioner Mike Brown said TfL was working to a timetable of having an opening date between September and December 2021.

The rail line was originally due to open to open in December 2018, and its budget was set at £15.9 billion in 2007.
