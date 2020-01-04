Global  

Thousands Of U.S. Troops Arrive In Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

Thousands Of U.S. Troops Arrive In Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

Thousands Of U.S. Troops Arrive In Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump is warning Iran against retaliating after the U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian General.

Thousands of American soldiers are on their way to the region.

(3:35) WCCO This Morning – Jan.

6, 2020
0
Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq

The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Independent


US to deploy thousands of additional troops to Middle East following Soleimani's killing

Washington DC [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): The United States will deploy thousands of additional troops to the...
Sify - Published


German_Fed_ex

Dirlewanger's Anime Brigade RT @salvamedomine: "Once the Marines and the Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive in the region, the numbe… 2 days ago

salvamedomine

☩ Dr. Speculativus ☩ "Once the Marines and the Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive in the region, the… https://t.co/6MJVfUlZJJ 2 days ago


Middle East tensions could cause spike in gas prices [Video]Middle East tensions could cause spike in gas prices

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:18Published

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral [Video]Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 20:23Published

