Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales

The Currambene forest near Nowra, NSW was left with a blanket of ash along the ground and tree trunks left completely cindered by the devastating bushfires that have Australia in a chokehold.
The Currambene forest near Nowra, NSW was left with a blanket of ash along the ground and tree trunks left completely cindered by the devastating bushfires that have Australia in a chokehold.

Footage from December 28 shows the remnants of the forest with a burnt floor and jet black trees.

The filmer explained: "These images were shot after a bushfire tore through the area completely changing the landscape from lush green eucalypt forest to charcoal and ash."




