Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes

Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden GlobesChristian Bale sat out Sunday's Golden Globe Awards due to illness.
Christian Bale misses Golden Globes due to flu

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale missed out the 77th Golden Globe...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online



