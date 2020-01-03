Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Your Monday will bring you plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph with some gusts around 20 to 25 mph.

A weak system will pass through on late tonight into Tuesday morning bringing a chance of some light snow showers or flurries.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s on Tuesday afternoon after a mild start.

Behind this front, temperatures rapidly drop into the teens for highs on Wednesday.

Warm temperatures return quickly Thursday with highs back near 40 as a warm front lifts through.

Rain will develop by the evening and continue on and off overnight into Friday.

Temperatures will fall through the day Friday with daytime highs in the mid 30s.