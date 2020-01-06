Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 dollars to help those affected by bushfires in her native Australia by auctioning off a private lunch date.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WENN_News

WENN Rebel Wilson Auctions Off Private Lunch To Aid Australian Bushfire Relief https://t.co/OwjLKDSL0y 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort [Video]Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink has pledged $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires [Video]Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires

Footage filmed on New Year's Eve, at Nowra Hill, Australia shows the severity of the wildfires. This bushfire was heavily impacting on a telecommunications tower but with quick work by fire crews, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.