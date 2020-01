Claire's Forecast 1-6

ACTIVE WEATHER ARRIVES LATE THISWEEK.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST HASSUNSHINE BREAKING THROUGH THISMORNING.

SHOULD BE A NICELOOKING DAY WITH MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES AND SLIGHTLY WARMERTEMPERATURES.

HIGHS THISAFTERNOON REACH CLOSE TO 40DEGREES.

WITH BREEZY WESTWINDS THOUGH, IT WILL FEELCOLDER THAN IT ACTUALLY IS.INCREASING CLOUDS TONIGHT AHEADOF OUR NEXT SYSTEM TUESDAY.CLOUDS EARLYTOMORROW WITH THE CHANCE FORLIGHT SNOW TUESDAY AFTERNOON ANDAGAINTUESDAY NIGHT.

SNOWFALL WILL NOTBE MUCH MORE THAN A DUSTING.

DRYWEDNESDAY BEFORE A MIX CHANGINOVER TO RAIN COMES LATETHURSDAY.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS NEAR40 DEGREES.TONIGHT INCREASING CLOUDS.

LOWSIN THE MID 20S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS ANOTHERCHANCE FOR LIGHT SNOW TUESDAYWITH HIGHS INTHE UPPER 30S.

DRY AGAINWEDNESDAY WITH SOME SUN AND ITWILL BE COLD WITH HIGHSSTUCK IN THE UPPER 20S.

WE SEE AWINTRY MIX CHANGING TO RAINTHURSDAY HIGHS IN THE40S.

UPPER 40S AND RAIN FRIDAY.COLDER THIS WEEKEND WITH HIGHSBACK DOWN INTHE 30S.WEATHER CROSS TALK