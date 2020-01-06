Global  

‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters

'Don't vote for your party, vote for Delhi': Kejriwal's message to voters

‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the Election Commission announced dates for assembly elections in the capital.
Vote for AAP if happy with work: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi voters

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 6) said that the upcoming election in Delhi...
Zee News - Published


