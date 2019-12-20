Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts

Teen Vogue January cover star Lana Condor tells us her “first” everything!

From her first horseback riding experience to her first starstruck moment with David Beckham, the star of ’To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You’ is an open book.

What is the first Netflix show she binged?

What show did she first audition for?

Where was she when she first heard she landed a role in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse?’