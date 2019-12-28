Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat' now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat' Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country, after claiming their family home is "under threat".

