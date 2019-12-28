Global  

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country, after claiming their family home is "under threat".
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate to Australian Fire Relief After Their Home "Is Under Threat"

It may be Golden Globes weekend, but Nicole Kidman, unfortunately, has other things to worry about....
Shirtless Keith Urban Puts Tattoos on Display at Beach with Nicole Kidman!

Keith Urban shows off his many tattoos while going shirtless at the beach with wife Nicole Kidman on...
Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 dollars to help those affected by bushfires in her native Australia by auctioning off a private lunch date.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Shocking Video Shows Orange Glow Obstructing the View of Pilots Attempting to Land in Australia

This shocking video taken from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force plane shows an orange glow obstructing the view of the pilots attempting to land to help rescue people stranded by the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

