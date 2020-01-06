Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mayo Clinic on the cost of insulin

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Mayo Clinic on the cost of insulinOne Mayo Clinic doctor is raising awareness for the high cost of insulin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mayo Clinic on the cost of insulin

New on daybreak throughout america, 30 million people are living with diabetes, according to the american diabetes association.... and the cost for them to keep their sugar levels under control, keeps rising.

But local doctors are trying to provoke change.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to explain.

Good morning brooke and tyler.

I'm sure most of us know someone who needs insulin to continue to live.

But some diabetics just cant afford it anymore.

That's why a doctor from the mayo cinic is trying to change that.

Doctor vincent rajkumar says type one diabetes is present in 1.3 million americans.

Insulin was invented 100 years ago á starting at just 25 dollars.

He says now it's over 300.

Doctor rajkumar is trying to raise awareness to other physicians who aren't aware of the problem.

He says the country doesn't have regulations "so prescription drugs represent a monopoly and in any monopoly without regulation, the seller can increase the price as much as they want.

If it's a life saving product, then the prices can go up even higher."

Doctor rajkumar is pushing forward to encourage the state to provide emergency access.

He says a lot of this potential change requires new legislation.

Live in rochester.

Thank you madelyne.

Doctor rajkumar stresses the fact that this has to start with people becoming more aware of the issue.

We'll have a link to more of his findings with this story on our website at kimt dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.