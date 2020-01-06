Mayo Clinic on the cost of insulin

New on daybreak throughout america, 30 million people are living with diabetes, according to the american diabetes association.... and the cost for them to keep their sugar levels under control, keeps rising.

But local doctors are trying to provoke change.

I'm sure most of us know someone who needs insulin to continue to live.

But some diabetics just cant afford it anymore.

That's why a doctor from the mayo cinic is trying to change that.

Doctor vincent rajkumar says type one diabetes is present in 1.3 million americans.

Insulin was invented 100 years ago á starting at just 25 dollars.

He says now it's over 300.

Doctor rajkumar is trying to raise awareness to other physicians who aren't aware of the problem.

He says the country doesn't have regulations "so prescription drugs represent a monopoly and in any monopoly without regulation, the seller can increase the price as much as they want.

If it's a life saving product, then the prices can go up even higher."

Doctor rajkumar is pushing forward to encourage the state to provide emergency access.

He says a lot of this potential change requires new legislation.

Doctor rajkumar stresses the fact that this has to start with people becoming more aware of the issue.

