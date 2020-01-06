Brief respite as Australia plans for next fiery onslaught 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published Brief respite as Australia plans for next fiery onslaught A rare second day of light rain in Australia is slightly easing efforts to combat the raging bushfires, as officials step up evacuations. Libby Hogan reports. 0

