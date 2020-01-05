Global  

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.
Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'Tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Quds Force...
Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacks...
Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral [Video]Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death..

Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes [Video]Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes

President Trump is threatening new attacks in Iran if the country retaliates for the U.S. killing Qasem Soleimani, one of the country's top generals. Joe Vazquez reports with the latest developments...

