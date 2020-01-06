Global  

Is The Warren Campaign Dead?

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren's campaign is in trouble and everyone knows it.

Her poll numbers are bottoming out.

Her fundraising has struggled.

She stopped talking about her Medicare for All plan because she can't explain how she pays for it.

She stopped slamming wine cave fundraisers because she herself has held wine cave fundraisers.

Now, comes news that Michael Bloomberg has tied Warren for third place nationally.

Warren is forth place in Iowa and New Hampshire.
